MP: BJP MLA From Hamirpur In UP Meets Party Men | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator from Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Prajapati, has reached Ganj Basoda as part of Pravasi Vidhayak Abhiyan that has been launched to help the BJP in the ensuing assembly election.

On the first day of his visit on Monday, Prajapati was in Gyaraspur from where he left for Tyonda Mandal on Tuesday. He held meetings with the party workers, public representatives and traders and discussed several issues related to the election.

According to Prajapati, the BJP government is necessary for the country for its honour. He said once Madhya Pradesh had been counted as one of the sick states in the country, but the BJP government, after taking over the reins of power, has developed the state.

The government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan has worked hard for the development of the state. He urged the party workers to roll up their sleeves for the victory of the BJP.

Former legislator Harisingh Raghuwanshi, a senior leader of the party Manoj Yadav, a member of the party’s state executive committee Rajesh Tiwari and others were present at the meetings. Legislators from UP, Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra have come to MP to work for the party.

