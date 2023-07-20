Indore: New Building & Platform To Come Up At Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bhoomi pujan of the new building, platform and other construction works to come up at Laxmibai Nagar railway station at a cost of Rs 15 crore was done by former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Member of Parliament Lalwani said that the city is one of the fastest growing cities in India and looking at the need of the coming 25 years the development of rail infrastructure is very important.

He said that the city’s Main Railway Station, Park Road Railway Station and Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station are being developed and the city will have world-class stations in the coming few years.

Under the doubling of the Indore-Ujjain-Dewas rail line, many passenger facilities including the new building and platform of the railway station will be developed.

The cost of doubling of Indore-Ujjain-Dewas road is more than Rs 670 cr., while Laxmibai Nagar railway station will be built at a cost of about Rs 15 cr. and platform and other development works will be done at a cost of Rs 2 cr. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan attended the programme as the chief guest. The programme was presided over by Lalwani.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)