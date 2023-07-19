Bhopal: Satendra Singh Completes Two-Way Swimming In English Channel

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Differently-abled swimmer of Madhya Pradesh Satendra Singh Lodhi with team of 5 members -Jayant Jai Prakash, Aliwesh Ali Hazariya, Rimo Shah, Shiv Kumar and Snehan - completed two- way swimming in English Channel on Wednesday.

He finished swimming at 10.47 am according to London time and 3.17 pm according to Indian time. The total duration of the swimming was 31 hours and 46 minutes.

Satendra Singh Lodhi said, “My disability is my strength. I am feeling very happy. I did what was decided. I spent Rs 16 lakh to achieve this. We should never give up and get disheartened in life. We need respect and encouragement than sympathy. I believe that any person like me should work hard and move ahead in life.”

