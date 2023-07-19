 Bhopal: Satendra Lohiya & Team Start Swimming In English Channel
Satendra Singh Lohiya has won medals in national and international swimming competitions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Differently-abled swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya with his team of 6 members from Gwalior added a feather to his cap in the early hours of Tuesday when he jumped into English Channel to cross it in 36 hours. He started swimming from London at 1 am as per the UK time and 5.30 am as per IST. It will be a two-day English Channel swim.

In 2014, he received Vikram Award, the highest state-level sports award from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In 2014, he received Vikram Award, the highest state-level sports award from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He crossed English channel in 12 hours and 26 minutes in 2018 for the first time. He was presented Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award 2019 by President of India.

