Bhopal: Nath In Trouble Over US Diplomacy's Old Report; BJP Demands Action

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More trouble seems to be brewing for Kamal Nath in the election year as BJP has got hold off an old Public Library document of US Diplomacy which claims that in 1976, Nath told Consul General Korn that India is making two more atomic bombs and has plans for one more peaceful explosion.

Now BJP is hounding Nath and demanding an explanation from him. Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang said that clothes of Nath are tainted. Whether it is the case of anti Sikh riots 1984 and this new disclosure is more dangerous.

Accusing Nath of compromising with country’s security, he said if such person tried to peep inside the India’s security then certainly it is a serious issue. “ It’s a matter related to the country,” he fumed.

Once close aid of Nath and now a BJP Spokesperson Narendra Saluja demanded that Congress leadership should remove Kamal Nath from State Congress President after the new disclosure about him. “ No patriot is going to sit mum after this disclosure,” he asserted.

He added that prior to this, Pakistan Jindabad slogans were raised during the Bharat Jodon Yatra of Rahul Gandhi taken out in Nath’s leadership in Madhya Pradesh.

Pinching Kamal Nath, he said that leaking secret information of the country is a serious offence and stern action should be taken against him. Another close aid of Nath, who is now BJP Spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi demanded an explanation from Nath over the entire development.

