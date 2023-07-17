 Bhopal: Video Of Talks Over Bribe In Patwari Exam Goes Viral, But Refuted Later
Bhopal: Video Of Talks Over Bribe In Patwari Exam Goes Viral, But Refuted Later

Topper’s video raises dust

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video posted in the name of Madhulata Gadhwal, sixth position holder in the merit list of examination for Patwaris, has heated up politics in the state.

The video, in which it was stated that a sum of Rs 15 lakh was given for Patwari recruitment examination, went viral on social media.

In the video, it was also said that the father of the candidate had accepted the offer. In another video, which cropped up on social media in the evening, it was said the previous video had been made to crack a joke. The girl, who made it, said she was not Madhulata.

Once the video was out, the Congress took the government to task. Congress leader KK Mishra demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja said the Congress was trying to create confusion.

They are spreading lies through a video posted by a girl, Saluja said, adding that the situation was clear after the new video of the girl was posted on social media.

