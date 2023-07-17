 Bhopal: Truck Stolen From Kokta Transport Nagar
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck worth Rs 2 lakh parked at Transport Nagar located in Kokta area was stolen on night of July 13.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) Sunil Chaturvedi said that the complainant Abdul Jameel had parked his truck at Transport Nagar on the night of July 13. When he returned on July 14, he did not find the truck. He thought that the bank employees might have taken away the vehicle as several instalments of bank loan were pending for payment.

When he approached bank, the officials denied it. Thereafter, he approached police on Sunday to lodge a complaint. SHO Chaturvedi said that as no clues were found, the police were questioning old habitual offenders.

