Bhopal: NHM Contractual Workers Stage 'Dharna' Outside Health Min Prabhuram Chaudhary's Bungalow

Pic by Mahesh Vishwakarma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The contractual health workers of National Health Mission (NHM) staged a 'dharna' outside the bungalow of Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary on Monday morning. Their major demands include regularisation of jobs. Notably, two months ago, too the health workers staged massive protests across the Madhya Pradesh.

In May, as many as 32,000 NHM workers across the state were on a strike for 20 days pressing their demand for regularisation, hitting health services including immunisation, distribution of medicines and testing among others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)