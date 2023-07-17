 Bhopal: NHM Contractual Workers Stage 'Dharna' Outside Health Min Prabhuram Chaudhary's Bungalow
HomeBhopalBhopal: NHM Contractual Workers Stage 'Dharna' Outside Health Min Prabhuram Chaudhary's Bungalow

Bhopal: NHM Contractual Workers Stage 'Dharna' Outside Health Min Prabhuram Chaudhary's Bungalow

Their major demands include regularisation of jobs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Pic by Mahesh Vishwakarma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The contractual health workers of National Health Mission (NHM) staged a 'dharna' outside the bungalow of Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary on Monday morning. Their major demands include regularisation of jobs. Notably, two months ago, too the health workers staged massive protests across the Madhya Pradesh.

In May, as many as 32,000 NHM workers across the state were on a strike for 20 days pressing their demand for regularisation, hitting health services including immunisation, distribution of medicines and testing among others.

