Bhopal: Kamal Nath’s Phone Hacked, Money Demanded

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch police detained two accused who demanded Rs 10 lakh from the Congress leaders after hacking mobile phone of former chief minister and MPCC president Kamal Nath, here on Wednesday. No formal complaint is registered.

Congress leader Govind Goyal received a call for Rs 10 lakh from phone number of Nath. When Goyal verified cross checked, he was told that no such demand was made.

Congress leader Goyal called the ‘caller’ to his residence to take the amount. In the meantime, he also reported the matter to the crime branch. The officials of crime branch reached his house immediately and nabbed the accused duo. They were brought to the police station for further interrogation.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the accused duo accepted their crime. But till the filing of this report, no formal complaint was made by the complainant. So, no arrest has been made into the case.

It is said that the accused are not sharing their personal details but it is assumed that they might be hailed from Gujarat, said the police. Sources said that the two had made the calls to several Congress leaders demanding money.

