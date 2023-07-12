MP: School Students Deprived Of Cycles Even As Monsoon Strikes In Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoons have struck Sehore and are wreaking havoc there. Along with this, it has almost been more than a week since the new academic session began.

Despite this, the students going to the school are deprived of cycles and are compelled to walk their way to their respective educational institutions, arriving in a drenched state in their classes.

A more worrying concern is the fact that the cycles that are to be distribute to the students are kept in open at the ground located at Government Tagore school of the town, which are prone to become dysfunctional, official sources said.

When Zila panchayat CEO was contacted regarding the issue, he said that he shall speak to District Education Officer (DEO) in wake of the same. DEO Sanjay Singh Tomar’s take was also sought on the issue, who said that if the cycles are kept in open, it is totally wrong and a probe shall be ordered against the same.