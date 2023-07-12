 Bhopal: Country’s First E-Sports Academy In MP Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Country’s First E-Sports Academy In MP Soon

Bhopal: Country’s First E-Sports Academy In MP Soon

Talent hunt for e-championship from July 27.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India’s first e-sports academy will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, according to sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

The talent will be searched through Madhya Pradesh junior e- championship to be held from July 23 to July 7. Scindia said children in the age group of 12-17 years would participate in this competition.

Break dance talents will be searched through this competition. E-sports are also included in international events in the category of medal winning sports. E-sports are also included in Asian Games starting in September 2023.

The inclusion of e-sports in international events will give young players in India an opportunity to turn their passion into a profession.

Read Also
Indore: Investigation, Security At Stake As 25% CCTV Cameras Non-Functional  
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Drunk Congress Leader Held For Assaulting Police Constable In Chhatarpur

MP: Drunk Congress Leader Held For Assaulting Police Constable In Chhatarpur

MP: Jain Community Demands Arrest Of Accused Involved In Jain Monk’s Murder, Submit Memo

MP: Jain Community Demands Arrest Of Accused Involved In Jain Monk’s Murder, Submit Memo

MP: School Students Deprived Of Cycles Even As Monsoon Strikes In Sehore

MP: School Students Deprived Of Cycles Even As Monsoon Strikes In Sehore

MP: Journalist Run Over By Bus On Gwalior-Morena Highway, Driver Booked

MP: Journalist Run Over By Bus On Gwalior-Morena Highway, Driver Booked

MP: Congress Leader Parmar Files PIL With Regard To Patwari Exam Results

MP: Congress Leader Parmar Files PIL With Regard To Patwari Exam Results