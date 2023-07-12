Bhopal: Country’s First E-Sports Academy In MP Soon

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India’s first e-sports academy will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, according to sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

The talent will be searched through Madhya Pradesh junior e- championship to be held from July 23 to July 7. Scindia said children in the age group of 12-17 years would participate in this competition.

Break dance talents will be searched through this competition. E-sports are also included in international events in the category of medal winning sports. E-sports are also included in Asian Games starting in September 2023.

The inclusion of e-sports in international events will give young players in India an opportunity to turn their passion into a profession.