Bhopal: Selected Candidates Stage Protest Against Ban On Appointment

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Selected candidates of patwari recruitment exam 2022 staged demonstration at Neelam Park on Monday to press for their appointment. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had banned the appointment after controversy.

About 2,000 selected patwaris who staged sit-in said it was not their fault so why should they suffer. A delegation of demonstrators reached CM House to hand over memorandum to press for their appointment.

Nearly 10 lakh candidates took the test conducted in March and April this year in the state. Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (ESB) had announced the results on June 30.

Vijay Singh, one of selected patwaris, said, “Our demand is government should carry on investigation in irregularities but simultaneously, it should start appointment process for those who have been selected from other examination centres. One or two examination centres are doubtful but other centres are clear so their appointment process should be immediately started. We have handed over memorandum addressed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.”