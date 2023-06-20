 Indore: NC Sarkar’s Magic Show In Swachh Nala At Tulsi Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: NC Sarkar’s Magic Show In Swachh Nala At Tulsi Nagar

Indore: NC Sarkar’s Magic Show In Swachh Nala At Tulsi Nagar

People in large numbers were present to see the magic show.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
People turn up in large numbers to see magic show at Tulsi Nagar on Monday. (Inset) Magician NC Sarkar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Bengal-based magician NC Sarkar showed his magic tricks during a magic show organised by Indore Municipal Corporation in a dried nullah at Tulsi Nagar.

People in large numbers were present to see the magic show. As part of his cleanliness drive, IMC did nullah tapping which led to the drying up of nullahs in the city.

Read Also
Indore: Mystery Surrounds Youth's Death
article-image

In the freed land, people are organising cricket matches, volleyball matches, health check-up camps, birthday parties, marriage anniversaries and other programmes. In the same sequence, a magic show was organised.

Read Also
Indore: Man Posing As BSF Jawan Caught Taking Selfies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: NC Sarkar’s Magic Show In Swachh Nala At Tulsi Nagar

Indore: NC Sarkar’s Magic Show In Swachh Nala At Tulsi Nagar

Indore: Women Protest Against Liquor Shop

Indore: Women Protest Against Liquor Shop

Indore: Man Posing As BSF Jawan Caught Taking Selfies

Indore: Man Posing As BSF Jawan Caught Taking Selfies

Indore: Mystery Surrounds Youth's Death

Indore: Mystery Surrounds Youth's Death

Indore: Cops Rescue Woman, Child stuck In A Lift

Indore: Cops Rescue Woman, Child stuck In A Lift