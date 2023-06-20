Indore: NC Sarkar’s Magic Show In Swachh Nala At Tulsi Nagar

People turn up in large numbers to see magic show at Tulsi Nagar on Monday. (Inset) Magician NC Sarkar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Bengal-based magician NC Sarkar showed his magic tricks during a magic show organised by Indore Municipal Corporation in a dried nullah at Tulsi Nagar.

People in large numbers were present to see the magic show. As part of his cleanliness drive, IMC did nullah tapping which led to the drying up of nullahs in the city.

In the freed land, people are organising cricket matches, volleyball matches, health check-up camps, birthday parties, marriage anniversaries and other programmes. In the same sequence, a magic show was organised.

Read Also Indore: Man Posing As BSF Jawan Caught Taking Selfies