Indore: MPBSE Students Get Benefits Similar To CBSE Students 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students from CBSE (central board of secondary education) get an advantage in admissions to IITs 2023, as the cut-off in the general category is 16 marks less than CISCE (council for the Indian school certificate examinations).

Further, the benefit extends to students who attempted Class 12 board examination at Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). MPBSE students get the benefit as per Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) rule.

The rule said, “In case a Board does not provide information about the cut-off for the top 20 percentile, the candidate will have to produce a certificate from the respective Board stating that he/she falls within the top 20 percentile of successful candidates.

MPBSE has not provided any specific list...

If the candidate fails to do so, then the cut-off marks, in the respective categories, of the Central Board of Secondary Education will be used.” MPBSE has not provided any specific list, hence, the cut-off would be same as CBSE. JOSAA released Category-Wise Top 20-percentile cut-off marks (Out Of 500), wherein the cut-off for CISCE is higher as compared to students from CBSE.

The cut-off is only valid for 2022 Class 12 examination and is specifically released for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) only. Further, in other categories also, some CBSE students might get benefit with the cut-off.

The JoSAA counselling 2023 will be conducted for 118 institutes including 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 38 other technical institutes funded fully or partially by central or state governments.

Admission in IITs using top 20 percentile

For admission using top 20 percentile of Class 12th boards for NITs, IIITs and CFTIs, the top 20 percentile of Class 12th boards will be considered for admission to the 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 GFTIs even if students don’t score the prescribed minimum 75% marks (65 % in case of SC, ST, and PwD), in Class 12th or equivalent. Consequently, candidates seeking admission to the NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs may fulfil any of the two conditions for admission-

• score minimum 75% marks, or

• be ranked in the top 20 percentile in their respective boards.

