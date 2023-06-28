Indore: Woman Among Two Booked For Duping Two Persons Of Rs 4 Lakh

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including a woman were booked by the Banganga police for duping two persons of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of providing a job to them in the Army, police said on Tuesday.

The woman and the complainant were employed in a hospital. The accused left her job saying that she had got a government job and she knows a person who can provide a similar job to the complainant’s son also.

Lured by the promise of a government job, the complainant had given cash and a cheque to the accused. Investigating officer SI Mahesh Chouhan from the Banganga police station said that a case has been registered against one Rakesh Verma of Agra (UP) and Hemlata of Balaghat on the complaint of Ramchandra Malviya of Devguardia area on Monday.

Malviya stated in his complaint that he is employed in a hospital where Hemlata was his colleague. A few days ago, Hemlata left her job saying that she got a government job with the help of a person named Rakesh Verma.

She lured the complainant that Rakesh can provide the government job to anyone. When the complainant told her to get the job for his son and son-in-law, the woman assured that they would be provided jobs.

She had reportedly taken Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for the job of two persons but they did not get any job till the date. The complainant later complained to the police. SI Chouhan said that a cheque with the amount of Rs 2 lakh was given by the complainant to the accused and Rs 2 lakh was given in cash. No one has been arrested so far.