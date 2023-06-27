MP: Husband, In-Laws Get 10-Year Imprisonment In Dowry Harassment Case

Representative Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The Court of additional sessions judge Rekha R Chandravanshi sentenced a person and his parents to 10 years imprisonment for abetment to suicide, additional public prosecutor Bhanupratap Singh Panwar said.

The court found them guilty under section 304(b) and 34(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also ordered the accused trio to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the minor son of the deceased for being deprived of the pleasure of motherhood. The amount will remain as a fixed deposit until he attains the majority.

Panwar informed that those who were convicted includes, Prince, his father Rajendra Singh and his mother Radhabai, while Lucky, the younger brother of Prince was acquitted in the case.

Monica consumed Celphose

Notably, the deceased Monica, wife of Prince, consumed Celphose on December 17, 2019 and two days later she died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ujjain.

It was alleged that the accused had subjected her to cruelty and abetted her to commit suicide for dowry before she committed suicide within two years of her marriage.

According to the prosecutor, the father of deceased Monica got her married to Prince. After two years of marriage, her in-laws used to torture her daily. Even on the day of the incident, there was a heated argument between her and her mother-in-law Radhabai. Upset with this, Monica consumed Celphose.

