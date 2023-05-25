 Indore MP Lalwani, Pollution Control Board officials discuss ideas of sustainable living & waste management
Indore MP Lalwani, Pollution Control Board officials discuss ideas of sustainable living & waste management

The workshop aimed to explore the ideas of 'Seven themes of Mission Life' that were-- energy saving.

Thursday, May 25, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised to create awareness regarding plastic waste management and sustainable living in city on Thursday. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani with Indore Collector Ilayaraja T, and officials of central and state pollution control boards inaugurated the workshop.

The workshop aimed to explore the ideas of 'Seven themes of Mission Life' that were-- energy saving, water saving, reduced use of single-use plastic, sustainable food systems, waste reduction, adopting healthy lifestyle, and e-waste handling.

