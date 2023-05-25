 Madhya Pradesh: How Aadhaar found a 'dead' girl when no one could !
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: How Aadhaar found a 'dead' girl when no one could !

Madhya Pradesh: How Aadhaar found a 'dead' girl when no one could !

The 17-year-old Bhopal girl was traced in Assam

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): When nobody could find a 16-year-old girl-- who left home last year in May, texting her parents that she would end her life in River Narmada-- Aadhaar did! She was traced in Assam this week.

The case pertains to Bhopal, when the minor texted her parents that she was committing suicide. Parents reached Govindpura police station and the cops swung into action and searched ghats of Narmada and 28 police stations of Hoshangabad, Itarsi and Khandwa Highway, but in vain.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh woman bites husband's genitals after he scolds her
article-image

Exactly one year later...this week, when the girl's mother received a text regarding daughter's Aadhaar updation, she informed the police. The cops traced the girl's location with the help of Aadhaar text and the girl was found in Assam.

Read Also
MP: Man vandalises pan shop after owner refuses to lend cigarettes in advance, booked
article-image

The team left for Assam and querried the girl, she revealed that she had eloped with her boyfriend and the suicide message was just to trick her parents into believing that she died so nobody tries to search her.

Notably, the girl's Aadhaar was linked with her mother's mobile number. And when she was trying to update her age, her mother received a text.

Her boiyfriend was identified as Manish Tiwari (32) a resident of Kushhanwad, Ballia (Uttar Pradesh). The girl refused to come to Bhopal and threatened to die. The police brought him to Bhopal after convincing him.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board Class 10 Result: Indore girl tops with 98.8%; more girls pass than boys

MP Board Class 10 Result: Indore girl tops with 98.8%; more girls pass than boys

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results OUT; MPBSE HSC Pass percent stands at 63.29%

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results OUT; MPBSE HSC Pass percent stands at 63.29%

Madhya Pradesh HSC Results 2023 OUT: MP Board 10th result declared at mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh HSC Results 2023 OUT: MP Board 10th result declared at mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh: How Aadhaar found a 'dead' girl when no one could !

Madhya Pradesh: How Aadhaar found a 'dead' girl when no one could !

Madhya Pradesh: Shri Hanumant Katha delivered by Dhirendra Shastri ends in Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: Shri Hanumant Katha delivered by Dhirendra Shastri ends in Sagar