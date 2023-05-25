Madhya Pradesh: How Aadhaar found a 'dead' girl when no one could !

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): When nobody could find a 16-year-old girl-- who left home last year in May, texting her parents that she would end her life in River Narmada-- Aadhaar did! She was traced in Assam this week.

The case pertains to Bhopal, when the minor texted her parents that she was committing suicide. Parents reached Govindpura police station and the cops swung into action and searched ghats of Narmada and 28 police stations of Hoshangabad, Itarsi and Khandwa Highway, but in vain.

Exactly one year later...this week, when the girl's mother received a text regarding daughter's Aadhaar updation, she informed the police. The cops traced the girl's location with the help of Aadhaar text and the girl was found in Assam.

The team left for Assam and querried the girl, she revealed that she had eloped with her boyfriend and the suicide message was just to trick her parents into believing that she died so nobody tries to search her.

Notably, the girl's Aadhaar was linked with her mother's mobile number. And when she was trying to update her age, her mother received a text.

Her boiyfriend was identified as Manish Tiwari (32) a resident of Kushhanwad, Ballia (Uttar Pradesh). The girl refused to come to Bhopal and threatened to die. The police brought him to Bhopal after convincing him.