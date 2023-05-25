MP Board Class 10 Result: Indore's Mridul tops with 98.8%; more girls pass than boys

Mridul's parents congratulate him via video call |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long due Madhya Pradesh Board Results of Class and 12 were finally declared at 12:30 pm on Thursday.

With 98.8%, Indore's Mridul Pal from Pink Flower Higher Secondary school topped in class 10th.

Overall 63.29% students passed inclass 10th board exams. The pass percentage of boys is 60.26 percent. The pass percentage of girls is 66.47 percent. The pass percentage of private students is 17.11 percent