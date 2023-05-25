MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results OUT; MPBSE HSC Pass percent stands at 63.29%

GCET 2023 result declared | Imagesbazaar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board Result of Class 10th and 12th have been released by the state School Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar during a conference today at 12:30pm.

MPBSE Results 2023 for HSC and SSC can be can viewed at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. (To check results. Enter your roll number and DoB)

MP Board Class 10th results: Pass Percent for MPBSE HSC exam

MP Board class 10th Pass Percentage stands at 63.29% in 2023.

This year 9.46 lakh students appeared for MPBSE HSC exam 2023.

Boys achieved a pass percentage of 60.26%,

while girls outperformed with a remarkable pass percentage of 66.47%.

The MP Board Class 10 result has been officially announced. Students can now visit the official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in

Steps to check the Class 10th and Class 12th Board Result 2023:

Go to the official websites-- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in for further information. Now, go to home page and click the desired results link. Quickly fill up the required information. Your MP Board Exam Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for later use.

Check MPBSE Class 10 Result Online, via SMS, and DigiLocker

Official Website: Visit the MPBSE website (mpbse.nic.in) and click on the Class 10 result link. Enter your roll number and other required details to access your result.

SMS: Type MP10 and send it to the designated number. You will receive your result via SMS.

DigiLocker: Open the DigiLocker app, log in with your credentials, select the MP Board, and enter your exam details to view your result securely.