Bhopal: Rajya Shikhsa Kendra Madhya Pradesh classes 5 & 8 results

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even with fewer resources at their disposal, rural students performed better than the urban counterparts in the board pattern exams held for Class 5 and Class 8. The results of the two classes were declared Rajya Shikhsa Kendra Madhya Pradesh ( RSKMP) on Monday.

In Class 5 exam, as many as 8,75,753 rural students appeared in class 5 exam, of them 749501 cleared it taking the pass percentage to 85.58.

Whereas, of the 3,04,130 urban students who took the exam, 2,21,200 cleared it. Their pass percentage stands at 72.73.

Likewise, in Class 8 exams, in all 7,64,125 students from rural areas had written the papers and of them 6,03,378 cleared The pass percentage stands at 78.96.

The pass percentage of urban students stands at 68. 83 out of 3,02,280 students only, 2,08,055 could pass.

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar expressed happiness on the shining performance of rural students in classes 5 and 8. This has proved that even the students living in rural areas, living even in a shanty, can give good results despite all odds, said the minister.

Divyang students perform well

In Class 5 exam 9,322 Divyang students appeared in the exam and of them 7,306 cleared it. Their pass percentage is 78.37. As many as 8,387 students took the papers and 5,402 cleared it taking the pass percentage to 64.41.

Class 5 Division wise result

Division Pass percentage

Shahdol 90.2 %

Jabalpur 89.3 %

Indore 89 %

Chambal 87.8 %

Narmadapuram 84 %

Gwalior 82.6%

Bhopal 79.2 %

Rewa 78.6 %

Ujjain 75.3%

Sagar 69.8 %

Best performing 10 districts in Class 8

District Pass percentage

Dindori 95.9 %

Narsinghpur 95.4%

Alirajpur 95.4 %

Anuppur 92.7 %

Sehore 92.4 %

Mandla 92.3 %

Chindwada 89.1 %

Badwani 88.1 %

Datia 87.9 %

Burhanpur 86. 2 %

Pass rate sees slight dip over last year result: RKS director

Rajya Shikhsa Kendra, director, Dhanraju S while speaking to Free Press said the overall pass percentage of Class 5 and Class 8 has slightly declined in comparison to previous year. While class 8 has seen a drop of 6%, the pass rate of class 5 has seen a drop of 8%, said the official. The reasons for the fall in result may be many but primarily it looks that private schools were not mentally prepared for the board pattern exams, he further added.