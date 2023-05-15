MP Board Result: Narsinghpur records highest pass percent for class 5; Dindori tops class 8 chart, Sagar at bottom

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait of students is finally over as MB Board released exam results of classes 5 and 8.

This year, the pass percent of both-- classes 5 and 8, declined compared to last year.

What is pass percent?

A total percentage of students passing the exam is called a pass percent. For example, class 5th pass percent is 82.27--this means that of all the students appearing for the class 5th MP Board exam, 82.27 could only pass it.

If we scan the results district wise, Narsinghpur recorded highest pass percent for class 5, with 98.41 percent students passing the exams. While for class 8, Dindori topped the chart with 95.87 pass percent.

Similarly, division wise-- For class 8, highest 83.3% students passed in Chambal division, followed by Jabalpur division with (82.9%), Shadol with (82.9%), shadol division on third position (82%), indore division on 4th pisition (81.2 percent), bhopal on fifth position (75.9%).

Sagar, recorded the poorest with only 65.4%.