 MP Board Result: Narsinghpur records highest pass percent for class 5; Dindori tops class 8 chart, Sagar at bottom
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Board Result: Narsinghpur records highest pass percent for class 5; Dindori tops class 8 chart, Sagar at bottom

MP Board Result: Narsinghpur records highest pass percent for class 5; Dindori tops class 8 chart, Sagar at bottom

Division wise-- For class 8, highest 83.3% students passed in Chambal division, followed by Jabalpur division with (82.9%)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait of students is finally over as MB Board released exam results of classes 5 and 8.

This year, the pass percent of both-- classes 5 and 8, declined compared to last year.

Read Also
MP Board Class 5th, 8th results released at rskmp.in; check details
article-image

What is pass percent?

A total percentage of students passing the exam is called a pass percent. For example, class 5th pass percent is 82.27--this means that of all the students appearing for the class 5th MP Board exam, 82.27 could only pass it.

Read Also
MP Board Results: Class 5, 8 pass percent declines; girls outshine boys
article-image

If we scan the results district wise, Narsinghpur recorded highest pass percent for class 5, with 98.41 percent students passing the exams. While for class 8, Dindori topped the chart with 95.87 pass percent.

Similarly, division wise-- For class 8, highest 83.3% students passed in Chambal division, followed by Jabalpur division with (82.9%), Shadol with (82.9%), shadol division on third position (82%), indore division on 4th pisition (81.2 percent), bhopal on fifth position (75.9%).

Sagar, recorded the poorest with only 65.4%.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board Result: Narsinghpur records highest pass percent for class 5; Dindori tops class 8 chart,...

MP Board Result: Narsinghpur records highest pass percent for class 5; Dindori tops class 8 chart,...

MP Board Results: Class 5, 8 pass percent declines; girls outshine boys

MP Board Results: Class 5, 8 pass percent declines; girls outshine boys

MP Board Class 5th, 8th results released at rskmp.in; check details

MP Board Class 5th, 8th results released at rskmp.in; check details

On Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes...

On Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes...

WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park