MP Board Class 5th, 8th results released at rskmp.in; check details

MP Board Result 2023 s | Representative image

Bhopal: The annual exam results for Class 5th and 8th in Madhya Pradesh have been released by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar, who announced the scores during a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Students can view their results at rskmp.in.

Class 5 final examinations were held from March 25 to April 3, while Class 8 exams were held from March 23 to April 1. This year, around 22 lakh 46 thousand children took the MP board 5th and 8th grade exams. Around 300 to 350 teachers were dispatched to examine the copies during the evaluation procedure.

Read Also ICSE Results 2023 : Meet the national toppers of Class 10 board exams

The overall pass rate in the MP board 5th result 2023 is 82.27 percent. The overall pass rate for Class 8 students was 76.09%. The pass rates in both classes have declined. However, it should be noted that board exams were only held for government schools last year.

In 2023, the board plans to include quarterly and semi-annual marks in the Class 10 and 12 exams. The class 10th main paper was worth 75 marks, with the remaining 25 points going towards the project, quarterly, and half-yearly exams.

To check the MP Class 5th and Class 8th Board Result 2023:

Visit the official websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in for further information. On the home page, click the desired results link. Fill up the needed information. The result of your MP Board examination will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for later use.