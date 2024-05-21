From Chess Player To State Topper, Meet Maharashtra's Only 100% Scorer In HSC Exams

Tanisha aims to follow her mother's path as a Chartered Accountant | FPJ

Tanisha Sagar Boramanikar from Sambhajinagar has achieved an exceptional milestone as she has become the sole student in the entire state to secure a perfect score of 100% in the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12th examinations. Tanisha's achievement includes securing 582 out of 582 marks, along with an additional 18 marks for her participation in sports.

Tanisha is not only good at studies, but also a chess player who has represented India in the under-eight tournament. She has also participated in Open Nationals and state level tournaments. She even scored an impressive 98% in her 10th-grade exams.

Tanisha is a student of Devagiri College in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. She got 100 out of 100 marks in Organization of Commerce and Management, Pali and Economics. 89 marks in English subject, 95 marks in Book Keeping and Accountancy and 98 marks in Secretarial Practice subject.

Talking about her preparation, Tanisha said, “Honestly, I didn't prep much. I focused in the last one and a half months, giving it my all. Before that, I was occupied with tournaments. During that time, I solved past year questions, giving my best effort."

“It feels surreal and unbelievable since we've never heard of anyone scoring this much," she expressed.

Addressing the challenges she faced, Tanisha added, “I had comparatively less time than most students, especially with tournaments. I only had one and a half months. Also, I chose Secretarial Practice (SP) instead of math, as my teacher suggested it would be better due to missed classes. SP isn't usually scoring, being a theory subject, so I had to ensure I wrote enough."

While both her parents are in different professions, Tanisha aims to follow her mother's path as a Chartered Accountant. "Currently, I'm preparing for the CA foundation exams this month," she said.

Speaking about managing her dual roles as a chess player and student, Tanisha explained, “I decided to balance both, and my parents supported me completely. They never pressured me, allowing me to pursue what I enjoy, whether it's a career in chess or studying."

When she's not studying or playing chess, Tanisha loves reading books by Sudha Murthy and Abdul Kalam. Her story is an inspiration to everyone to follow their passions with dedication and determination.