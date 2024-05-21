Despite Multiple Bone Fractures, Thane Girl Scores 99.4%, Tops Her School

Navya Agrawal |

Navya Agrawal topped her school’s class 10 ICSE board exams this year despite sustaining multiple bone fractures at an inter-school Kabaddi championship last August. Agrawal, a student of EuroSchool, Thane, scored 99.4% in her class 10 exam and got a perfect 100 in five subjects–Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History and Physical Education.

“Injuring my hand was definitely a setback, however, my teachers and parents always supported me,” she said. Agrawal broke the radius and ulna bones of her left arm and also underwent surgery for it. “I missed basketball nationals because of this as well, but then I harnessed all my focus on my studies,” Agrawal continued.

A basketball enthusiast, Agrawal has represented Maharashtra and Thane at various competitions.

She stated that her studies were interrupted for two to three months owing to the fracture, so she had a lot of catching up to do.

“We were always there for her and helped her in keeping her mind off since she was not able to play sports and had to let go of the dream of playing nationals last year,” said her mother, Saloni Agrawal.

Agrawal, who has currently undertaken PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) as her chosen subject in class 11, aims to crack the JEE exam and secure admission to one of the top IITs in the country.