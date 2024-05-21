 Grade 12 ISC Topper Secures University Of Bristol Admission
Grade 12 ISC Topper Secures University Of Bristol Admission

For Rashi Vishwesh Karnik, it was a pleasant surprise to score 99.5% in her exams since all her focus was on completing the minimum criteria of 90% demanded by her preferred university.

Sunidhi VijayUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Rashi Vishwesh Karnik |

A Grade 12 ISC topper, Rashi Vishwesh Karnik, scored 99.5% in her exams and has now secured admission at the University of Bristol, England. A student of EuroSchool, Thane, Karnik had a mix of commerce and humanities in her class 12. 

“I can never sit continuously for three to four hours to study. I made sure to take a 10-minute break after studying for an hour,” said Karnik. “I studied up to six to seven hours a day because I did not want to burn myself out,” she added. 

For Karnik, it was a pleasant surprise to score this high a percentage since all her focus was on completing the minimum criteria of 90% demanded by her preferred university. 

“I applied to five universities in the U.K. and got selected in four out of five of them,” Karnik, who will pursue a law degree, added. “The reason why I chose the University of Bristol is because it comes in the top ten universities in the U.K. for law and is also recognised by the Bar Council of India. So if I were to come back to practice, I could easily do that,” she said.

Karnik has also secured a scholarship worth £6,500 known as the Think Big Scholarship offered by the University of Bristol. 

