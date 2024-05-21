J&K Bank Recruitment 2024: Registrations Open For 276 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility Now

Freepik Image

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is now accepting online applications for Apprentice positions across its various branches and offices within the respective districts, as determined by the Bank. Eligible candidates are invited to apply for these vacancies via the official J&K Bank website at jkbank.com. The application process started on May 14 and will remain open until May 28, 2024, as per the official announcement.

Under its recruitment drive, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank wants to fill up a total of 276 Apprentice vacancies under Apprentices Act 196 for the duration of a year.

Candidates falling under unreserved category need to pay a fee of Rs 700, whereas candidates belonging to reserved category need to pay Rs. 500.

Eligibility criteria for the exam

1) Age: Unreserved category candidates applying for the post must be at least 20 years of age and maximum 28 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit for categories like SC/ST/OBC/PwBD etc. as per Government guidelines shall be applicable.

2) Educational Qualification: Candidates must be graduates from a recognised University/Institute. Their result should be declared by or before the last date of registration. Candidate also need to be proficient in the local language of the respective region/area. The bank has stated that preference shall be given to domiciles of the respective region/area.

How do you apply?

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Bank at jkbank.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link that you see on the webpage.

Step 3: Complete the application form by entering the necessary academic and personal details.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents in the specified size and format.

Step 5: Cross-check your application form to ensure there are no mistakes.

Step 6: Upon completion, pay the application fees and click on submit.

Step 7: When you are done, download the JK Bank Apprentice application form for future records.

Stipend

Selected apprentices will be eligible for a stipend of Rs 10,500 per month for a period of one year. Out of the total amount, an amount of Rs 1,500 shall be disbursed by the government agency through DBT and conveyance up to a maximum of Rs 1,250 per month.