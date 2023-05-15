 MP Board Results: Class 5, 8 pass percent declines; girls outshine boys
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Board Results: Class 5, 8 pass percent declines; girls outshine boys

MP Board Results: Class 5, 8 pass percent declines; girls outshine boys

The overall pass percent of class 5 is 82.27%, while that of class 8 is 76.09%.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
School education minister Inder Singh Parmar released the exam results in Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the results of class 5 and 8 examinations on Monday. School education minister Inder Singh Parmar released the exam results in Bhopal which were held on board pattern this year.

The overall pass percentage of class 5 is 82.27 percent, while that of class 8 is 76.09 percent.

In comparison to last year’s results, there is some decline in pass percentage of both the classes.

As far as gender wise exam results are concerned, girls once again outshone boys in both class 5 and 8 results.

Read Also
MP Board Class 5th, 8th results released at rskmp.in; check details
article-image

Girls outshine boys

Over 6 lakh boys participated in class 5 exams, of which 4.8 lakh passed recording the pass percentage 80.34 percent. 

Over 5.73 lakhs girls wrote class 5 exams, of them 4.83 lakh passed. The pass percentage of girls is 84.3 percent.

On the other hand, in class 8, over 5.46 lakh boys appeared in the exam and over 4.01 lakh passed. The pass percentage of boys is 73.46 percent.

For girls, over 5.19 lakh girls sat in class 8 exams of which 4.09 lakh passed. The pass percentage for girls stands at 78.86 percent.  

Result site crashed

Students can view their results at rskmp.in.

Notably, the MPBSE result site crashed sometime after the release of results and displayed "Service Unavailable", causing much panic among students, parents and schools.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Intense heat in Bhopal, mercury scales up to 43.3 deg/cel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board Results: Class 5, 8 pass percent declines; girls outshine boys

MP Board Results: Class 5, 8 pass percent declines; girls outshine boys

MP Board Class 5th, 8th results released at rskmp.in; check details

MP Board Class 5th, 8th results released at rskmp.in; check details

On Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes...

On Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes...

WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

Bhopal: Karnataka’s students welcomed with dhol , nagada

Bhopal: Karnataka’s students welcomed with dhol , nagada