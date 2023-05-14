 MP Weather Update: Intense heat in Bhopal, mercury scales up to 43.3 deg/cel
Day temperature soars past 41 deg/cel in 22 districts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intense heat disrupted normal life in the city for second consecutive day on Sunday as maximum temperature rose up to 43.3 degrees Celsius. It recorded rise of 4.2 degrees. Indore’s maximum temperature was 40.8 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave is likely to occur in Chambal division and districts like Ratlam, Dhar, Gwalior, Damoh, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Khargone, Guna in next 24 hours. In last 24 hours, Dhar, Ratlam, Khargone experienced heat wave.

According to meteorological department, cyclonic circulation exists over north Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is over east Uttar Pradesh. Light rain occurred in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Gangetic West Bengal. Heat wave occurred over parts of Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh too in last 24 hours.

Max temp on May 14

City Degrees Celsius

Khargone 44.8

Khajuraho 44.4

Nowgong 44.1

Damoh 44.0

Gwalior 43.6

Khandwa 43.5

Bhopal 43.3

Sagar 43.3

Shivpuri 43.0

Tikamgarh 43.0

Raisen 42.4

Satna 42.1

Dhar 42.0

Narsinghpur 42.0

Rewa 42.0

Umaria 41.7

Chhindwara 41.4

Sidhi 41.4

Malajhkhand 41.4

Mandla 41.2

Jabalpur 41.1

Narmadapuram 41.0

Advisory of meteorology department

  • Drink adequate water to stay hydrated

  • Opt for loose-fitting, comfortable clothes

  • Stay out of direct sunlight

  • Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks

  • Keep an eye on weather forecasts and temperature changes

  • Avoid leaving kids or pets alone in hot vehicles

  • If suffering from headache, nausea and vomiting, seek medical attention

