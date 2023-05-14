Overheard in Bhopal: Sudden decision and documents prepared

Changed behaviour

A person, holding an constitutional position and bothering the government for a long time, longs for extension in service. To get extension, this Sahib has begun to please the higher-ups. Even a few months ago, he was taking those big-wigs to task, but now, one can see a vigorous change in his attitude. Since only a few months of his tenure of service are left, he is sparing no effort to secure his future. Nevertheless, the state bureaucrats are against giving him an extension. Ergo, the government is opposed to giving him an extension, although the person has changed his conduct. Otherwise also, this Sahib has caused trouble to the government on various important issues. Consequently, his attitude has embarrassed the government several times. Another person, with good connections in the ruling dispensation, has laid his eyes on the post Sahib is holding, but it is not yet known what the government will do.

Sudden decision

The position – to be given to an officer who was on deputation to the Centre and who recently returned to the state – had been fixed. The officer was given an indication about the post to be given to him after his return to the state. Nevertheless, in a sudden administrative reshuffle, just before his return from Delhi, the officer was given another post. The administrative reshuffle has benefited the officer – in whose place the bureaucrat returning from Delhi – was to be posted.

Since he is making a lot of money through underhand dealings, he longs to stick to the post, so that he is not shifted from there. Nonetheless, the relief Sahib has got may be temporary, because in the coming days, when another administrative reshuffle is carried out, he may be shifted from the department he is heading. A man, who looks after the accounts of this officer, is making all efforts to ensure that the bureaucrat remains on the post for a few more days. His aim is to settle a few cases related to Sahib’s underhand dealings.

Lobbying for post

A principal secretary (PS) has set his eyes on two departments. Since the PS has been in the present department for a long time, he knows he may be shifted from there in the coming days. Therefore, he is making efforts to get one of the departments. For a long time, there has been discussions in the corridors of power that a woman officer, working for one of the departments, may be shifted. The PS is lobbying for one of the wings. Besides, an additional chief secretary (ACS) may be shifted from a department where he has been working for a long time. The ACS also wishes to get out of the department. This is the reason that the PS is keen on joining that place. Although he was trying to get there, he could not get it for some reason. Now, he has begun to lobby for both the departments. Since the PS has links with the higher-ups of the government, he may succeed.

Efforts

A senior police officer has set his eyes on a post. Since Sahib wants the government to give him the command of a probe agency, he is making all efforts to get that. He is using his clout in the ruling party to get the desired position. The IPS officer has always held important positions, but now, he wants to get out of the police headquarters to work independently. Outside the police headquarters, this is the most important position that the officer has set his eyes on. For the government too, the position is very important, because whichever party may rule the state, the post is given to someone loyal to the ruling dispensation. Yet, there is a problem. The officer, holding the position right now, is considered highly efficient, so it is not going to be easy for the IPS officer to remove his counterpart and get that post.

Caught in wrangles

Difficulties for an IAS officer, deputed to the Centre, may increase in the coming days. The central probe agencies are keeping an eye on his department, since they have come to know that there are many irregularities. After a few officers had been caught taking bribes, the agencies began a probe into the irregularities. During an initial inquiry, the agencies came to know that the name of the Sahib was also associated with the irregularities. Sahib, considered very shrewd, is efficiently managing his department where many lefthand dealings are going on, and he is making a lot of dough through his subordinates. Therefore, officials in the department are talking about Sahib’s style of functioning and his way of making money through underhand dealings. Sahib skilfully does all the work, but if the probe agencies move one step ahead, he may be in the soup.

Documents prepared

The Congress has prepared a bunch of documents in connection with the devious dealings of a collector. The papers related to allotment of mining lease and those connected with distribution of lands are with the Congress. The collector has committed several irregularities in the district where he is working. The Congress leaders in the district gathered all the papers concerned with the collector’s misdeeds and sent them to a former chief minister. The party may complain to the higher-ups in the government about him. The Congress is waiting only for the former chief minister’s nod to open a front against the Sahib. Everyone in the corridors of power is sure that the collector will be shifted before the assembly election. He is, however, trying to get the command of an important district before the election. The officer may be shifted to another district. There are so many cases against the collector that wherever he is posted, an axe may fall on him before the election.