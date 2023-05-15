 MP Board Result: 55% students of Madarsa fail in class 8
MP Board Result: 55% students of Madarsa fail in class 8

MP Board Result: 55% students of Madarsa fail in class 8

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As much as 55% students of Madarsa failed in class 8 MP board exams. However, class 5th recorded better result, as 62.6% Madarsa students were declared passed.

This was for the first time that Madarsa students appeared in the board pattern exam of class 5 and class 8. As many as 2472 students of Madarsa’s have participated in class 8 exam and of them only 1104 students got passed. The pass percentage of Madarsa students in class 8 barely touched 45%.

As many as 3464 madarsa students appeared for class 5 exam. Of them, 2169 students have passed., taking the pass percent at 62.62 percent.  

