Indore: MLA, Traffic DCP Felicitated Commuters For Wearing Helmet  

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Manish Kumar Agrawal, traffic police launched a Roko-Toko drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets among two-wheeler drivers.

In its 12th week, the campaign took place in the Bakhtawar Ram Nagar and Navratan Bagh area to make people wear helmets and to follow the traffic rules on Tuesday.

A team led by ACP Ajay Mishra and inspector Supriya Chowdhary gathered at Hanuman temple, Barah Pathar, briefing its members before being deployed to the designated entry and exit points in the colony.

Through banners, microphones, stoppers, and barricades, the team urged two-wheeler drivers to prioritise helmet usage for their safety. MLA Mahendra Hardia commended the Roko-Toko drive for its efforts.

DCP Agrawal administered a pledge to the attendees, encouraging them to wear helmets and motivating others to do the same. During the campaign, free helmets were distributed to bike riders while other teams of the traffic police at the checking points returned many bike riders home when they were found without a helmet and urged them to wear one before driving.

Non-compliant drivers' information was documented for further reference. Every Tuesday, all the traffic ACPs along with Quick Response Teams, will conduct the Roko-Toko campaign in different wards in the city.

Read Also Indore: Woman Among Two Booked For Duping Two Persons Of Rs 4 Lakh