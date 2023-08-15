Indore: Minister Tulsi Silawat Hoists Tricolour At RAPTC Ground On 77th Independence Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, minister of water resources of Madhya Pradesh, Tulsi Silawat, unfurled the national tri color at RAPTC Ground and took salute of the ceremonial parade.

The main function of Independence Day in the Indore district was organized at Armed Police Training College Ground Mahesh Guard Line.

Also, he read the message of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath at the ceremony.

The national festival of Independence Day is being celebrated with great dignity and enthusiasm in the district on August 15.

Tiranga Also Hoisted At IMC And Divisional Commissioner Office and Othres...

On Tuesday the entire Indore city cab be seen coloured with the tinges of Tiranga. National flag was hoisted at many places by various officials on the occasion, including Indore Municipal Corporation office, Divisional Commissioner office, Pradhikaran Bhawan, MY Hospital and others.

Indore Municipal Corporation Office

The flag of 77th Independence Day also hoisted at Indore Municipal Corporation Office by city's mayor Pyushamitra Bhargav and other officials.

The ceremony was honored and ended with the National Anthem of India.

Flag hoisting at Indore Municipal Corporation Office

Divisional Commissioner Office

Indore Divisional Officer Maal Singh also hoisted the national flag with great dignity and gratitude towards the nation.

Flag hoisting at Divisional Commissioner Office

Pradhikaran Bhawan

Whereas, on the occasion of 77th "Independence Day", Chairman of Indore Development Authority Mr. Jaipal Singh Chavda hoisted the flag at Pradhikaran Bhawan.

Flag hoisting Pradhikaran Bhawan

