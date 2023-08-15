MP: With Bullet Pierced In Abdomen, Brave Constable Chases History-Sheeter In Gwalior

MP: Constable Catches A Prized Miscreant Even After Being Shot At, Hospitalized And In Critical Condition | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A heroic incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, when a constable, despite being shot at stomach and head, chased a history-sheeter and caught him successfully. The incident was reported at Monday midnight. Soon, other police member and localities helped the injured to get the criminal arrested.

Currently, the constable Kapil Jatav—posted at Gwalior’s Hastinapur police station, is said to be in a critical condition as one as bullet passed through his stomach and exited from his waist while the other bullet exited his head. He is under going treatment at Jayarogya Hospital.

Read Also Independence Day 2023: CM Chouhan Hoists Tricolour At Lal Parade Ground In Bhopal

According to information, on Monday midnight, a team of police was carrying out a mission to catch miscreant carrying bounty on head— Pawan Jatav.

The accused Pawan is a resident of Banmore town of Morena and he is a habitual criminal.

In fact, Pawan had shot a girl in Pichor area of the district. A case of 307 IPC was registered against him after the crime. According to the police, the location of the accused Pawan was found to be in Hastinapur area in Monday.

Hence, constable Kapil Jatav had come to catch him with his head constable's Vakeel Singh. At around 10 o'clock in the night, he tried to nab the miscreant, but Pawan Jatav out a pistol and fired at Kapil Jatav as soon as he was caught.

Kapil ran behind and caught hold of the accused and held him with the help of local people and head constable Vakil Singh. Police arrested Pawan with at gun's point.

Another case of attempt to murder has been registered against him. According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel, accused Pawan Jatav has many crimes registered against him. These crimes are registered in different police stations in Morena and Gwalior.

Already a reward of 5 thousand rupees was declared on him. SP Rajesh Chandel and other officers reached the spot after receiving information about the police constable being shot and admitted him to the surgery department of Jayarogya Hospital under their supervision.

Peparations are going on for his operation and CT scan of the brain. According to the SP, his condition is currently stable but doctors are constantly monitoring his health.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)