IIM-Indore Prof Addresses G-20 University Connect, Says 'Education Not Just Tool For Personal Growth But, Catalyst For Global Progress'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Education is not only a tool for personal growth but also a catalyst for global progress,” said IIM Indore Director Prof. Himanshu Rai during a G20 University Connect event here on Monday. IIM Indore hosted the G20 University Connect event, in collaboration with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.

The event served as an influential platform for discussions centred on the intersection of education, healthcare, and global diplomacy, contributing to advancing key agendas within the G20 framework.

Distinguished speakers, including Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore; Ambassador L. Savithri; and Dr. Digpal Dharkar of the Indore Cancer Foundation, shared their insights and expertise during this enlightening event.

In his welcome address, Prof. Himanshu Rai emphasised the pivotal role of education in shaping a brighter future. Prof. Rai underscored the significance of collaborative efforts between academia, industry, and policymakers in addressing complex challenges faced by societies worldwide.

“Our commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation aligns with the G20's objectives, particularly in fostering sustainable development, inclusive growth, and cross-border cooperation. We shape leaders who understand global interconnectedness, capable of driving positive change and contributing meaningfully to the G20's mission of sustainable, inclusive growth”, he said.

'Education system needs to adapt to evolving needs'

Prof. Rai also stressed the importance of adapting education systems to the evolving needs of the workforce in an era of rapid technological advancements. “Business schools like IIM Indore play a crucial role in nurturing future leaders who are not only well-versed in business principles but also possess a broader perspective on global issues”, he added.

Ambassador L. Savithri appreciated the remarkable cleanliness of the Indore city, likening it to an 'A' grade while lauding the campus as an 'A++' grade. Stressing India's 2023 presidency as a golden year, she emphasised its significance, involving preparatory meetings and domestic outreach, with each state engaged in the exercise. “It’s a matter of pride to see that everyone, irrespective of their demographics, knows what G20 is, and this reflects our unity in diversity”, she said.

Discussions held on revolutionalising healthcare access

Dr. Digpal Dharkar commenced by acknowledging Prof. Himanshu Rai's commendable initiative in offering pro-bono consultation to the Indore Cancer Foundation.

Dr. Dharkar outlined the pre-pandemic discussions on equitable health and transitioned into India's successful crisis management. He illustrated the transformative power of digital technology, citing India's burgeoning internet user base and smartphone penetration. “With such emerging technology, we can revolutionise healthcare access and early disease detection. Thus, we envision an integrated healthcare system prioritising transparency, credibility, and expansive reach”, he said.

Competitions held

As part of the event, IIM Indore students conducted three engaging competitions that allowed participants to express their viewpoints on pressing global issues and explore practical solutions.

The G20 Quiz, organized by the Quiz Club led by Shreyansh Vyas and his team challenged participants' understanding of the world's economic and environmental aspects. The winners of this competition were:

1st Position - Roopsha Hirak Deb & Vishal Revanur

2nd Position - Sai Suchir Dachepalli & Naga Kalisetty

3rd Position - Shrey Syal and Shivish Shukla

The Essay Writing competition, organized by Sarthak Sahu and his team from Management Canvas, provided participants with a platform to share their insights on the summit's themes. The winners of this competition were:

1st Position - Swathi Suraj (2022PGP405)

2nd Position - Simran Kathuria (2022PGP547)

3rd Position - Jay Garg (2022PGP175)

The Mock Summit, coordinated by Samriddhi Choudhury and Jayakumar Kartic Baradwaj, engaged speakers in discussing global policies and collaboratively generating actionable solutions. The winners were:

1st Position - Anant Goel

2nd Position - Deepansh Goyal

3rd Position - Muskan Goyal

