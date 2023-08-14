MP Viral Video: Indore Cop Dances His Heart Out To Patriotic Tunes In Road Rally

Viral Video: Indore Cop Dances To Patriotic Tunes With Tricolour In Hand |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Indore’s famous ‘Dancing Cop’, yet another policeman has now gone viral on social media for his vibrant dance moves. The viral video shows the cop dancing his heart out to patriotic Bollywood song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniyawalon’ with the tricolour in his hand.

The viral video of Gandhinagar TI Anil Yadav. A ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally was taken out in the city on Sunday. Yadav started dancing to the popular song during the rally as soon as the DJ started playing. Mesmerised by his performance, many spectators garlanded him as well.

Yadav was earlier posted as MG Road police station in-charge. Later he was transferred out of the city and now he has made a comeback as Gandhinagar police station in-charge.

Notably, Yadav has gone viral on social media several times in the past as well for his dance moves. His videos of dancing to bollywood tunes in front of Rajwada had also drawn praise from the netizens.

