 MP Viral Video: Indore Cop Dances His Heart Out To Patriotic Tunes In Road Rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Viral Video: Indore Cop Dances His Heart Out To Patriotic Tunes In Road Rally

MP Viral Video: Indore Cop Dances His Heart Out To Patriotic Tunes In Road Rally

A ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally was taken out in the city on Sunday. Yadav started dancing to the popular song during the rally as soon as the DJ started playing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Indore Cop Dances To Patriotic Tunes With Tricolour In Hand |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Indore’s famous ‘Dancing Cop’, yet another policeman has now gone viral on social media for his vibrant dance moves. The viral video shows the cop dancing his heart out to patriotic Bollywood song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniyawalon’ with the tricolour in his hand. 

Read Also
Kamal Nath Ji Is "Corruption Nath", From Where ₹280 Cr Were Unearthed In Raids?: MP CM Chouhan...
article-image

The viral video of Gandhinagar TI Anil Yadav. A ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally was taken out in the city on Sunday. Yadav started dancing to the popular song during the rally as soon as the DJ started playing. Mesmerised by his performance, many spectators garlanded him as well. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 25-Km Long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally Fills Bhopal And Indore Streets With Patriotism
article-image

Yadav was earlier posted as MG Road police station in-charge. Later he was transferred out of the city and now he has made a comeback as Gandhinagar police station in-charge. 

Notably, Yadav has gone viral on social media several times in the past as well for his dance moves. His videos of dancing to bollywood tunes in front of Rajwada had also drawn praise from the netizens. 

Read Also
Indore: SGSITS Students, Residents Face-Off Over Noisy Birthday Celebration
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Ujjain Takes Out 6th Mahakal Sawari, Kamal Nath Offers Prayers

MP: Ujjain Takes Out 6th Mahakal Sawari, Kamal Nath Offers Prayers

MP: Interim Order Of SC Impedes Implementation Of CM Annadoot Yojna In 27K FPS Of State

MP: Interim Order Of SC Impedes Implementation Of CM Annadoot Yojna In 27K FPS Of State

MP: Kin Of Artist Who Painted Ashoka Pillar For Constitution Document Ask Govt To Make Efforts To...

MP: Kin Of Artist Who Painted Ashoka Pillar For Constitution Document Ask Govt To Make Efforts To...

Independence Day Special: 6 Heroic Movies You Must Watch For That 'High Josh'

Independence Day Special: 6 Heroic Movies You Must Watch For That 'High Josh'

Indore Wakes Up To Drizzling, Weather Turns Humid As Temperature Rises During The Day

Indore Wakes Up To Drizzling, Weather Turns Humid As Temperature Rises During The Day