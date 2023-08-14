Indore: SGSITS Students, Residents Face-Off Over Noisy Birthday Celebration | Pexel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of SGSITS had a face-off with residents of a colony situated near their hostel on Saturday night while they were celebrating the birthday of one of their friends on the road and creating a lot of noise.

The residents alleged that when they objected to the noise and told the students to pipe down, the latter misbehaved and also manhandled them. The students on the other hand alleged that it was the residents who abused and misbehaved with them.

The Tukoganj police reached the scene and took both parties to the police station. No case was registered against the students but police noted the address of the students and allowed them to go.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said the students were cutting a cake on the road and shouting which disturbed the residents, who then asked them to take their party elsewhere.

The senior officials have directed the Tukoganj police station staff to increase night patrolling in the area to avoid any such incident in future.

