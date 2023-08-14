 Indore: SGSITS Students, Residents Face-Off Over Noisy Birthday Celebration
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: SGSITS Students, Residents Face-Off Over Noisy Birthday Celebration

Indore: SGSITS Students, Residents Face-Off Over Noisy Birthday Celebration

The residents alleged that when they objected to the noise and told the students to pipe down, the latter misbehaved and also manhandled them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Indore: SGSITS Students, Residents Face-Off Over Noisy Birthday Celebration | Pexel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of SGSITS had a face-off with residents of a colony situated near their hostel on Saturday night while they were celebrating the birthday of one of their friends on the road and creating a lot of noise.

The residents alleged that when they objected to the noise and told the students to pipe down, the latter misbehaved and also manhandled them. The students on the other hand alleged that it was the residents who abused and misbehaved with them.

Read Also
Bhopal State Became India’s Part On August 15, 1947: Bhopal History Forum
article-image

The Tukoganj police reached the scene and took both parties to the police station. No case was registered against the students but police noted the address of the students and allowed them to go.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said the students were cutting a cake on the road and shouting which disturbed the residents, who then asked them to take their party elsewhere.

The senior officials have directed the Tukoganj police station staff to increase night patrolling in the area to avoid any such incident in future.

Read Also
Indore: Shouldn't tweet without checking facts Says BJP MP to Priyanka Gandhi over 'commission'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Tiranga Yatra Taken out In Mhow With Festivity

Madhya Pradesh: Tiranga Yatra Taken out In Mhow With Festivity

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Car Accident On Rau-Khalghat Fourlane

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Car Accident On Rau-Khalghat Fourlane

MP Weather Update: Light Showers Forecasted In The State, Heavier Rainfall Expected In The East

MP Weather Update: Light Showers Forecasted In The State, Heavier Rainfall Expected In The East

Indore: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Insurance Company Asked To Pay Rs 42L As Compensation

Indore: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Insurance Company Asked To Pay Rs 42L As Compensation

Indore: IMC Uses New Technology For Road Restoration

Indore: IMC Uses New Technology For Road Restoration