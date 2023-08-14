Madhya Pradesh: 25-Km Long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally Fills Bhopal And Indore Streets With Patriotism

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Independence Day, ‘Har ghar tiranga’— a 25 km rally was organised in Bhopal on Monday.

Beginning at 12 noon near Mother Teresa School on Kolar Road, the procession is set to reach Bairagarh (Sant Hirdaram Nagar). The journey features two-wheelers and four-wheelers with the national flag, immersed in patriotic fervour.

Central Minister Bhupendra Yadav raised the green flag to commence the tricolor procession. A large number of people gathered on Kolar Road to join the procession organised by Rameshwar Sharma's 'Karmashree' foundation.

The procession route, starting from Mother Teresa School in Mukherjee Nagar Kolar, will pass through various intersections and squares in Bhopal before culminating at Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

The procession is receiving a warm welcome at over 500 locations along its route.

Notably, the tricolor journey will traverse Bairagarh Chichli Kolar, D-Mart Chowk, Lalita Nagar, Beemakunj, Sarv-Dharm Kolar, Chunan Bhatti, Kolar Tiraha, Manit Chowk, Mata Mandir, Atal Path Chowk, Nanke Tiraha, Roshanpura Chowk, Ban Ganga, Vivekanand Chowk (Polytechnic Chowk), Raja Bhoj Setu, VIPIP Road, Lalghati, and Halaalpur Bus Stand before reaching Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Deendayal Upadhyay Market, and Bhainsakhedi.

The participants of the tricolor procession have made special arrangements to join the journey in traditional Indian attire.

Alongside turbans, kurtas, and pajamas, the tricolor-themed dupattas and headgear add to the attraction of the procession. The air resonates with patriotic songs as the tricolor procession embodies the spirit of devotion to the nation.

Indore: Contributing in the "Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan" and "Meri Mati Mera Desh" flags distributed at Indore Development Authority's office to IDA officials on Monday morning.

Chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda distributed the national flag to all the officers and employees of the authority and urged them to hoist this flag at their homes, as well as pay homage to the martyrs of the country.

Authority vice president Golu Shukla, Chief Executive Officer RP Ahirwar and all the members of authority were present in this program.

