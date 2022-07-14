Bhopal: ‘Har ghar’ to be encouraged to hoist ‘Tiranga’, campaign from August 11- 17

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Every household of the state will be encouraged to voluntarily hoist the National Flag under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The campaign, launched by the ministry of culture under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, will begin from August 11 to 17.

Principal secretary culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the objective of the campaign is to honour the Tricolour, to inculcate the spirit of patriotism among the every citizen of country by generating awareness about the National Flag and to motivate them to hoist the National Flag at their homes.

Following the National Flag Code of India, everyone will be encouraged to voluntarily hoist the Tricolour at their homes, shops, offices, educational institutions, etc., he said.

Shukla said that guidelines have been issued to increase awareness and public participation among citizens towards the campaign up to the district and village level. The cooperation of self-help groups, micro, small and medium industries, tailors and NGOs will be taken in the districts to ensure adequate availability of the national flags.

With the help of Jan Abhiyan Parishad and voluntary organisations, the sense of pride and dignity of hoisting the national flag will be conveyed to the people. The national flag will also be distributed by motivating more and more people through ‘Each One-Gift One’ campaign, he said.