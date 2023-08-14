MP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan gained pace in Narmadapuram district on Sunday. The initiative will continue across the entire state till August 15, which is being organised under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It is aimed at spreading awareness among people regarding hoisting Tricolour. Under the campaign, people have been asked to mount the National Flag on the terrace of their houses, starting from Sunday, and retain it there until the Independence Day celebrations are completed on Tuesday.

Collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh has also issued important instructions in this regard, as per which, the campaign began in the town on Sunday.

In addition to this, events are being organised in Narmadapuram under Meri Maati, Mera Desh campaign, which began on August 9. All the MLAs - Dr Sitasaran Sharma, Vijaypaal Singh, Prem Shankar Verma and Thakur Das Nagwanshi have appealed to people to hoist tricolour on the terrace of their houses.

On Sunday, a bike rally was also taken out in the town, during which chairman of Narmadapuram municipality Neetu Yadav, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Aashish Pandey, chief municipal officer (CMO) Navneet Pandey and other dignitaries were present.

