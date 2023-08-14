 MP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held

MP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held

It is aimed at spreading awareness among people regarding hoisting Tricolour.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
MP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan gained pace in Narmadapuram district on Sunday. The initiative will continue across the entire state till August 15, which is being organised under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It is aimed at spreading awareness among people regarding hoisting Tricolour. Under the campaign, people have been asked to mount the National Flag on the terrace of their houses, starting from Sunday, and retain it there until the Independence Day celebrations are completed on Tuesday.

Read Also
MP: Neemuch District Enters World Book Of Records For Massive Blood Donation
article-image

Collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh has also issued important instructions in this regard, as per which, the campaign began in the town on Sunday.

In addition to this, events are being organised in Narmadapuram under Meri Maati, Mera Desh campaign, which began on August 9. All the MLAs - Dr Sitasaran Sharma, Vijaypaal Singh, Prem Shankar Verma and Thakur Das Nagwanshi have appealed to people to hoist tricolour on the terrace of their houses.

On Sunday, a bike rally was also taken out in the town, during which chairman of Narmadapuram municipality Neetu Yadav, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Aashish Pandey, chief municipal officer (CMO) Navneet Pandey and other dignitaries were present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Riders Pedal For Cleanliness & Voter Awareness
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bundelkhand Vikas Sena Stages Sit-In, Demands Road Repair

Bundelkhand Vikas Sena Stages Sit-In, Demands Road Repair

MP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held

MP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held

MP: Tehsildar Gets Heart Attack After Tiranga Yatra, Dies On Way To Hospital

MP: Tehsildar Gets Heart Attack After Tiranga Yatra, Dies On Way To Hospital

MP: National Flag Making Competition Ends At Phoolchandra Jain Monument Public School

MP: National Flag Making Competition Ends At Phoolchandra Jain Monument Public School

Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna