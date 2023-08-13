 MP: Neemuch District Enters World Book Of Records For Massive Blood Donation
Over 7,500 units of blood collected within 10 hours.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
MP: Neemuch District Enters World Book Of Records For Massive Blood Donation | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Breaking the world record, Neemuch district has donated a massive number of 7,500 units of blood within just 10 hours (in a single day) on Saturday.

The feat was recorded under prestigious “World Book of Records”. On the call of district administration, 32 camps were organised with the district health department support.

Huge enthusiasm for donating blood was seen at the camps organised across the district as a part of the ambitious blood donation drive. Medical teams from Indore, Ujjain divisions and various divisions of bordering Rajasthan were gathered for blood collection.

The blood donation drive received an overwhelming response from the people as thousands of volunteers, villagers and students from far-flung areas came to the camps for blood donation.

Calling it as significant achievement, collector Dinesh Jain said that response from the public, local organisations, district press club members and volunteers exceeded all their expectations.

Over 7,500 units of blood were collected within just a few hours, breaking the record. Later in the evening, representatives of the World Book of Records London announced the feat achieved by Neemuch making the whole state proud.

Extending gratitude to volunteers, collector also congratulated all the administrative officers for the massive feat. Earlier, 3,500 units of blood were collected in a single day in Shajapur and 5,000 units (of blood) was collected in a single day in Indore .

