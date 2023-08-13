Indore: 2 Theft Accused Tied To Tree, Beaten With Pipes While Mob Cut Their Hair

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people beat two theft accused with pipes and sticks after tying them to a tree and even cut their hair in the Rajendranagar area of the city on Sunday.

A video of the incident has also come to fore.

The two accused, identified as Kunal Pyarelal and Santosh Sardar, had reportedly attempted a theft at a construction site in the Dwarakapuri area. People in the vicinity noticed them cutting a cable wire and caught them red-handed.

According to Nai Dunia, the crowd bound the two to a tree and subjected them to a brutal beating, using pipes and sticks. The assailants even forcibly cut their hair.

The crowd called Kunal's friend Rajat through his phone, and he too was subjected to physical assault. Both Kunal and Santosh were severely beaten.

The entire incident was witnessed by police officers, who filed a FIR against the individuals involved. Three individuals, including the salon owner responsible for the hair cutting, have been taken into custody.

As per reports, Rahul Mehera, lodged a complaint. Rahul stated that he is employed in Silver Star City and was visiting Gagan Chauhan's residence in the afternoon. He witnessed Kunal and Santosh engaged in the act of theft and immediately alerted Gagan, who then managed to apprehend the accused while they were attempting to flee on a stolen bike.

Upon being caught, the accused admitted to the theft. Tools used for theft and the cut wires were recovered from the scene. Soon, a gathering of people formed, and the accused were tied to a tree. The crowd administered a brutal beating as well. Prompt police intervention prevented further escalation. The identified individuals were taken into custody, and the youth responsible for hair cutting has been detained.

The police have also recorded a statement from Rahul. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

