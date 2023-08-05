Indore: Man, Minor Sons Held For Theft

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his two minor sons were arrested by the Annapurna police on Friday for stealing 17 new mobile phones from a shop. Police claimed that they solved the case within 48 hours. Additional DCP Abhinav Vishwakarma said the theft incident occurred at King Electronics in the Annapurna area on August 2. The shop owner Kishan Parwani informed the police that thieves took away 17 new mobile phones and other goods. A case under section 457, 380 of the IPC was registered.

A police team led by SI Devendra Mishra was constituted to identify and arrest the accused. Police claimed they checked more than 100 CCTVs and found the movements of two minor boys, who were on a bicycle, suspicious. Police managed to identify them and arrested them from the Labriya Bheru area.

Following the lead given by kids, aged 14 and 16 years, the police caught their father, who allegedly confessed his crime. He told the police that he and his sons were involved in the theft and that he had hidden the stolen mobiles in his home.

