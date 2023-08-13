Bhopal: Riders Pedal For Cleanliness & Voter Awareness | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 450 bicycle riders carrying Tricolour took part in - Ride for pride for Democracy - in the city on Sunday to convey message of cleanliness and voter awareness.

Riders from Pedal Mar, BBRG Group, Green Planet, CrossFit, Defense 3EME Group, Youth Hostel Group, LNCT Group, Bhojpur Club were present in the main group.

Sport and Cultural Promoter Group (SCPG) and Lions Club Bhopal Sarovar organised the 15- km cycle ride to mark 77th Independence Day, sending message to make Bhopal cleanest city of India.

Those present on the occasion included Lions Club International District 3233G2 Governor JPS Johar, SPG president Aruneshwar Singh Dev, Deputy Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Yuvraj Padole, Joint Director, Adventure, Santosh Srivastava, Assistant Director KK Singh and Femina Miss India, Goodness Ambassador , Pratika Saxena.

