'We Are Not Going To Get Scared...' Says Congress MP KC Venugopal After FIR On Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala): After an FIR was registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, it sparked a wave of reaction from Congress leaders, who have slammed the ruling BJP at both the Centre and State. Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the BJP can register hundreds of FIRs against Congress leaders but they will keep raising the issue of corruption in the state.

Venugopal also alleged the Madhya Pradesh government of being totally corrupt.

"They can register hundreds of FIRs against Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and all Congress leaders. While raising the corruption issue of the Madhya Pradesh government or any other BJP government, this is now become the custom of the Union government and BJP people. But we are not going to get scared by all of these things. We will raise the corruption issue. Madhya Pradesh government is totally corrupt. That is what we are raising," said Congress MP KC Venugopal.

FIR against Priyanka, Kamal Nath and Arun Yadav

An FIR was registered against Priyanka Gandhi, former CM Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the state government in Madhya Pradesh of 'corruption'.

"A complaint against a person namely Gyanendra Awasthi was done stating that a fake letter has been made viral, mentioning the 50% commission. Some social media handles have made this letter viral. Gyanendra Awasthi along with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath, and Arun Yadav have been lodged in this," said Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deouskar on Sunday.

FIR won't hide truth: Baghel

Meanwhile reacting to the FIR against Priyanka, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "When contractors are themselves writing that 50% commission is being taken then what more evidence is required? The FIR won't hide the truth." Earlier on Friday, Congress national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, alleged that a union of contractors from Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, complaining their payment is released only after paying 50 per cent commission.

