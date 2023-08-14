Navi Mumbai: Tricolour Bike Rally Organised In Airoli As Part Of 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' |

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, a grand tricolour bike rally was organized by Navi Mumbai BJP under the guidance of Navi Mumbai BJP District President Sandeep Naik in Airoli Assembly Constituency. The tricolour rally was part of the Har Ghar Tricolor Abhiyan. Thousands of citizens participated in this rally.

Former MP Doctor Sanjiv Naik, Former Mayor Sagar Naik, Former Speaker Anant Sutar, Former Speaker Navin Gawte, BJP Vice President Nashdai Bhosle, BJP Expansionist Arun Padte, Appa Mule and other dignitaries participated in the event.

Airoli MLA Flagged Off The Rally

This tricolour bike rally was flagged off by Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik near the lake in Digha. Earlier, the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bharat Ratna Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar in Digha Chowk were greeted by Naik.

Women, senior citizens, and students were all chanting slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai. The atmosphere was filled with patriotic songs. The tricolour flag was fluttering in everyone's hands, on bikes and vehicles.

