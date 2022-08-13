Bhopal: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is expression of our patriotism, says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is an expression of our patriotism.

Reviewing preparations for the campaign the CM said, “We have to ensure that the Tricolour is unfurled at every home in the state. The availability of the national flags should be ensured in the remote villages of the state so that no home of any village or any ward is left out from participating in the Tiranga Abhiyan.”

He said the district collectors should pay special attention towards publicising information about the sale centres of the flag. All ministers, newly elected public representatives, social workers, government officials-employees, functionaries of various organisations and students should upload their photos on the social media waving the national flag and putting up the national flag at their homes to motivate the masses to participate in the campaign.

Those present during the meeting include chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary General Administration Vinod Kumar, principal secretary Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary Public Relations Raghvendra Kumar Singh and director general of police Sudhir Saxena were present in the meeting held at the CM’s residence office.

The ministers in charge of all the districts, divisional level officers and collectors and superintendents of police of the districts virtually joined the meeting.

CM said, “The country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan has provided an opportunity to celebrate the festival of Independence with joy and enthusiasm. The innovations being done by the districts to create a sense of patriotism and respect for the national flag in the minds of the people of the state are commendable.”

Chouhan appreciated the innovation of ‘Jhanda Brigade’ under the campaign in Datia district. He asked other districts to follow the same.

It may be mentioned that to ensure that the Tricolour is hoisted at every house during the period from August 13 to 15, a flag brigade of two persons each is being formed for every 50 houses in Datia district.

Fact file

40000 centres set up in the state for flag distribution including 9000 in urban areas.

1.54 crore flags received out of which 1.39 crore flags have been distributed so far.