Bhopal: You should never feel you are alone, says CM to Covid orphans

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "You should never think that you are alone. Many great people in the world lost their parents in their childhood. But they did not give up."

With these inspiring words, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the Covid orphans who had gathered at his place on Friday to celebrate Rakhi. Earlier, the chief minister had celebrated Diwali with the Covid orphans.

'Meri Rakhi Shivraj Mama ke Ghar' was organised at the CM House in association with Covid Bal Kalyan Yojana, Bal Niketan, SOS Village, Aarushi Balika Grih, Paschatvarti Grih and Nitya Seva Society. The children were carrying the national flag in their hands.

Quoting from a poem by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the chief minister said 'Koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahin hotee". Chouhan said that children should never get discouraged.

The chief minister had invited the children who lost their parents to Covid-19 to his residence to celebrate Rakhi. While encouraging these children, Chouhan said that Milkha Singh, Deepa Malik, Irawan Singhal, Abraham Lincoln, Stephen Hawkings, Rajinikanth, Steve Jobs, Walt Disney, Archer Rakesh Kumar, Arunima Sinha and Nelson Mandela had lost their parents as a child but they all excelled in their lives. The children were welcomed with the song "Chanda Mama Se Pyara Mera Mama".

Children tied Rakhi to the chief minister who presented gifts to them. He had meals with the children and posed for group photos. He also motivated the children to join the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign from 13 to 15 August.

It was announced that the Vendantu Group will provide education to 100 needy children of Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen through online apps. Chouhan also interacted virtually with the children of Balaghat, Jabalpur, Indore and Shivpuri. At the beginning of the programme children presented patriotic and Rakhi songs.