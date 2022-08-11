Bhopal: Our flag is our honour, says city artist through her Mandana art work

Art work of Nawab Jehan Begum | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nawab Jehan Begum, an artist from Bhopal has made a tricolour painting ‘Our Flag is our Honour’ in Mandana, a tribal artform of Madhya Pradesh under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

The 4 by 4 feet work has been selected for an online international exhibition to begin from August 23. “I have made this painting on the occasion of our nation's 75th Independence Day, which we are celebrating as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This painting shows our national flag in a meaningful and creative way,” Begum told Free Press.

She is also trying to give the message to save energy and nature through the painting. “When you look at the painting carefully, you can see that the saffron colour sends a message to save energy whereas white colour, to save water. Green colour sends out the message to save nature, greenery and the planet by planting more trees and stopping cutting trees,” the artist says.

Begum has done M.A. in drawing and painting. “I have been creative since childhood. Painting is not only my profession but also my passion. This is something I love to do and can do this my whole lifetime as I can express my feelings through my art. All my paintings are meaningful and deep. They not only give pleasure to the eyes but also please your soul,” she said.

Her signature styles are abstract modern art paintings which she makes using a knife and she adds real gold to it to give it a more royal feel and look. She is also passionate about calligraphy which she does directly with brush. She has also done many national and international painting exhibitions and sold my paintings in countries like the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Maldives, etc . She has also been invited by Ferrari World Abu Dhabi as their guest for “My Ferrari Car Painting”. She has also made a painting for Taj Lakefront Bhopal and her works are also displayed at the Bhopal airport and Cymroza Art Gallery in Mumbai.