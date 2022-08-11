Bhopal: Police to search house of Mirchi Baba to collect evidence

The Bhopal Police team reached Gwalior on Tuesday morning and along with the team of the Gwalior Crime Branch, Mirchi Baba was nabbed from a hotel. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Wednesday gave police the permission to enter the house of rape accused Mirchi Baba and conduct proper search to collect evidence in connection with the sexual assault case. The permission comes on the application of the Mahila police station seeking a search warrant to enter the house the self-styled godman Vairagyanand Giri known as Mirchi Baba following his arrest over rape charge, said officials on Wednesday. Court gives Mahila police search permission and guidelines in sealed envelope on Wednesday, the same will be opened in the presence of senior police officials, said Mahila police station in-charge Anjana Dhurve.

The court has given a detailed order on how to conduct the search, which will be monitored by the senior officers, she added.

Mirchi Baba was arrested from Gwalior on rape charges on Monday night. He was brought to Bhopal and after preliminary investigation, the Mahila police station took him under custody on Tuesday. He was sent to judicial custody on the orders of Bhopal Court, till August 22.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (women safety) Richa Choubey told Free Press that after the arrest, the police team reached the residence of Mirchi Baba at Minal Residency, however, the main gate of the house was locked. The police then tried to look for the Babaís house help, but the local residents denied knowing anyone.

ìFollowing the procedure, †the police approached the Court seeking permission to enter the house for search in the presence of an independent witness. We need to collect forensic evidence from the house about the crime,î the officer added.

The case...

The accused ëgodmaní had raped the†28-year-old woman, a resident of district Raisen approached†in Bhopal on July 17. The complainant said that she had been childless for a long time after marriage and had come in contact with Giri, who promised that she would conceive through some rituals.The woman has alleged that the godman raped her when she fainted after consuming an offering given by him.The victim has claimed that she could not lodge a complaint immediately after the incident out of fear of social stigma.